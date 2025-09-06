Californians urged to report monarch butterfly sightings

The Brief The California State Parks Foundation is urging the public to help track western monarch butterflies during California Biodiversity Day, which runs from September 6-14. The western monarch population has drastically declined, with a peak count of just 9,119 butterflies last year, the second lowest ever recorded. The public can help by using the free iNaturalist app to take and upload photos of monarch butterflies and caterpillars.



The California State Parks Foundation is urging the public to help track the western monarch butterfly population during California Biodiversity Day, which runs from September 6th to September 14th.

The population of these butterflies has plummeted in recent decades, with last year's count being the second-lowest ever recorded.

The backstory:

The western monarch butterfly population, which once numbered in the millions, has seen a drastic decline due to factors such as climate change, habitat loss, and pesticides.

A recent Species Status Assessment predicts there is a greater than 95% chance of extinction for the species by 2080.

The 28th annual Western Monarch Count recorded a peak population of just 9,119 monarchs, a stark contrast to previous decades.

What they're saying:

Randy Widera, director of programs for California State Parks Foundation, highlighted the butterfly's importance to the state.

"The western monarch butterfly is an iconic species for our state," Widera said. "Californians have a key role to play in the preservation of this species, from helping scientists track where the butterflies are located to advocating for the protection of their habitat. We’re encouraging Californians to get involved by taking a few easy steps to report monarch butterfly sightings."

What you can do:

To help with the data collection, Californians can participate in the process of observing and reporting monarch butterfly sightings by following a few simple steps:

Download the free iNaturalist app and create an account.

Snap a photo of a monarch butterfly or caterpillar.

Upload it as an observation to the app.

The California State Parks Foundation is also advocating for the western monarch to be listed as a threatened species under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.

To support this effort, interested individuals can sign a petition online.