Over $15.3M worth of illegal cannabis seized in LA County

The California Department of Cannabis Control recently seized a massive amount of illegal cannabis and firearms.

During an enforcement operation in Los Angeles County, officials seized over $15.3 million worth of illegal cannabis and multiple illegal firearms. Over 9,300 pounds of illegal cannabis flower was also destroyed.

Details on the operation were not released. In early June, DCC officials also seized $7.5 million worth of illegal cannabis and confiscated four illegal firearms in LA County.

The department licenses and regulates the following cannabis products and procedures throughout the state:

Growing of cannabis plants;

Manufacture of cannabis products;

Transportation and tracking of cannabis goods;

Sale of cannabis goods;

Events where cannabis is sold or used;

Labeling of goods sold at retail.

More information on the DCC can be found at cannabis.ca.gov.

City News Service contributed to this report