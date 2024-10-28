Freddie and Chelsea Freeman announce World Series ticket giveaway

The Brief MLB power couple, Freddie and Chelsea Freeman, announced a World Series ticket giveaway on social media. The lucky winner will receive two World Series tickets and an autographed baseball. The winner is set to be announced this week.



Freddie Freeman will go down in sports history for his historic walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

As the series heads to The Bronx for World Series Games 3-5, MLB power couple Freddie and Chelsea Freeman, continue to pay it forward and announced a ticket giveaway. Not only will the lucky winner receive two tickets to the World Series, but they’ll also get some signed memorabilia.

Earlier this season, their 3-year-old son, Maximus Freeman, was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

"We are so thankful for your support and kindness to our family this season and want to give it back to one of you," Chelsea Freeman wrote on Instagram.

To enter, fans must follow Freddie and Chelsea Freeman on Instagram, like the post, tag three fans and share the post.

Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

The two began dating in 2011 and wed in 2014.