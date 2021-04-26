Female jockeys make history at Santa Anita race track

In the history of horse racing, only six female jockeys have made it to a Triple Crown race.

It is one of the last holdouts in a man's world and it is as difficult today as ever.

Right now, at Santa Anita Park, two women are apprentice jockeys. Incredibly, it has never happened before in Southern California.

FOX 11 Sports' Liz Habib talks with Jessica Pyfer and Emily Ellingwood.

