Mizuhara scandal: Shohei Ohtani’s involvement with interpreter’s alleged gambling comes into question

Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers knew it was Sho-time, and now, the world is watching after a scandal broke between Games 1 and 2 of the Seoul Series in South Korea.

On Wednesday, Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was fired by the Dodgers after explosive reports from the LA Times and ESPN accused Mizuhara of sports gambling.

ESPN reported the team questioned Mizuhara after Ohtani’s money was allegedly wire-transferred to a bookie, identified as Mathew Bowyer, for illegal gambling. Bowyer is currently under federal investigation.

Overall, Mizuhara is accused of wiring at least $4.5 million from the two-way superstar's accounts to a bookmaking operation, a source told ESPN.

ESPN reporter Tisha Thompson joined Stephen A. Smith on Thursday’s episode of "First Take" to discuss the investigation.

During the segment, Smith asked Thompson if there was any indication that Ohtani was involved.

"There’s a lot of questions right now...and that’s what we’re trying to get to the bottom of," Thompson said.

She continued, "We’ve been asking Major League Baseball, the Dodgers, anyone connected to this that has any control over investigations and punishment," Thompson said. "I will tell you we have sourcing that Major League Baseball is following closely what’s coming out of that US Attorney's Office.

She then added that MLB will likely follow the lead of the federal investigation.

Mizuhara and Ohtani began working together in 2018 when Ohtani played for the Los Angeles Angels.

"Let’s not forget Ohtani is the highest-paid player of all time in North American sports. He was offered and signed a $700 million contract in December with the Dodgers. That’s why he’s a big deal," Thomspon added.

She ended the interview by addressing what many have been wondering: "We’re trying to figure out…how did wire transfers get paid with Shohei Ohtani’s name on them?"

The Dodgers lost Game 2 of the Seoul Series on Thursday 15-11 following a short-lived and nightmarish start from Yoshinobu Yamamoto.