Dodgers tease golden Shohei Ohtani boobleheads ahead of second giveaway

The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing for the second of two Shohei Ohtani bobblehead giveaways next week, and the team recently teased a special limited edition of the new figurine.

The team is set to give away bobbleheads at Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, featuring the Japanese star and his dog, Decoy. The team shared the design back in June. It shows Ohtani in the Dodger whites, holding his pup.

But the Dodgers' official X account on Thursday shared an image of an alternate, entirely gold version of the bobblehead.

The post read, "Gold Shohei and Decoy bobbleheads? Be ready for 8/28."

The Dodgers did something similar during the first Shohei Ohtani bobblehead night on May 16. Of the 40,000 bobbleheads distributed that night, 1,700 showed Ohtani in the Dodgers away gray uniform, while the rest of the bobbleheads featured the newest member of the 40/40 club in their home white jerseys.

It's not clear how many golden bobbleheads may be given out at Wednesday's game.

The night of the first giveaway was a wild scene at Dodger Stadium. The promotion led to massive sprawling lines zigzagging throughout the many parking lots, and massive traffic backups in the area several hours before first pitch.

The limited gray versions of the first bobblehead are still being listed on sites like eBay for upwards of $1,000 in some cases.

Tickets are still available for Wednesday's game on the Dodgers' website, with prices ranging between $131 and $2,538.