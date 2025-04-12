Fullerton crash kills 2 after Tesla drives through red light, hits OCTA bus

The Brief Two people were killed after a three-vehicle crash in Fullerton. Both people who died were in a Tesla, which police said ran a red light. Five people on an Orange County Transit Authority bus that was hit were also hospitalized.



Two people were killed after a driver ran a red light and crashed into an Orange County bus Saturday morning, according to officials.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. near E. Orangethorpe Avenue and S. State College Boulevard in Fullerton, police told FOX 11.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police — a white Tesla, a gray Toyota pick-up truck and an Orange County Transit Authority bus.

Paramedics showed up to the scene and brought the man driving the Tesla to the hospital. He died from his injuries shortly after he got to the hospital. The woman in the passenger's seat died at the scene, according to officials.

Five passengers on the bus were also hospitalized, all with minor injuries. The driver of the pick-up truck and the bus did not appear injured.

Dig deeper:

According to officers' preliminary investigation, the Tesla was heading west on Orangethorpe when it drove through the red light at the intersection. From there, it hit the passenger side of the pick-up truck, then continued into the passenger side of the bus.

What we don't know:

The identities of the people in the Tesla have not yet been released.

At this point, officers said they're not sure if alcohol or drugs played a part in the crash. The department is still investigating. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact traffic investigators at 714-738-6812.