14-year-old girl shot in head South LA in critical condition

The Brief A 14-year-old girl is in the hospital in critical condition after she was shot in the head. The shooting happened near E. 108th Street and McKinley Avenue in South LA. It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.



A teen girl was shot in the head in South Los Angeles on Friday night, and police are investigating.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, near E. 108th Street and McKinley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paraedics took the girl to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

SUGGESTED: 7-year-old LA girl found dead in bathroom of Van Nuys home

As of Saturday afternoon, the LAPD says the girl is still in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting. The LAPD told FOX 11 that investigators do not have a description of a suspect.

No other information was immediately available.