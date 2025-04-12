14-year-old girl shot in head South LA in critical condition
LOS ANGELES - A teen girl was shot in the head in South Los Angeles on Friday night, and police are investigating.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, near E. 108th Street and McKinley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Paraedics took the girl to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
As of Saturday afternoon, the LAPD says the girl is still in critical condition.
What we don't know:
It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting. The LAPD told FOX 11 that investigators do not have a description of a suspect.
No other information was immediately available.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department and City News Service.