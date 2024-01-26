Remembering Kobe Bryant: Taylor Swift spotted wearing necklace inspired by the Laker legend

The Bryant family and Taylor Swift continue to show support for one another.

Earlier in the month, the pop megastar was spotted wearing a necklace honoring a Kobe Bryant quote, "Bet on yourself." First pointed out by Swift's fans, the necklace is reportedly from a collaboration featuring Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit run by Bryant's estate.

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant took notice of Swift's tribute. In an Instagram story published on January 12, Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of Swift wearing the necklace with a note that read, "Love you."

The heartwarming exchange comes months after the "Bad Blood" singer shared a wholesome moment with Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughters. During one of Swift's LA shows in August 2023, the singer hugged Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughter Bianka at SoFi Stadium.

Kobe Bryant, a proud "girl dad," was known for showing his support for Swift. In the case of "game recognize game," the Laker legend was quick to recognize Swift's greatness.

"Taylor’s been at the top of her game for a very, very long time," Kobe Bryant told Newsweek in a 2019 interview. "I don’t care if you like her music or you don’t like her music. Look at what she’s doing. It’s unbelievable to be able to pull that off over and over."

In 2015, the "Black Mamba" presented Swift with a banner to celebrate the singer's 16 sold-out concerts at Crypto.com Arena, then known as Staples Center.

