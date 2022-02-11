Rams take on the Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium and FOX 11 has you covered for the big game!

What time is the Super Bowl?

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT.

Who's singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl?

Mickey Guyton will perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the game on Feb. 13. Guyton is a Grammy-nominated country artist from Texas. She's the first Black artist to earn a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album, for her album "Remember Her Name."

The Los Angeles Philharmonic's Youth Orchestra Los Angeles will perform the Black national anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing," along with gospel duo Mary Mary.

Jhené Aiko will sing "America the Beautiful" ahead of kickoff, and Zedd will act as the pregame DJ during warmups.

Super Bowl flyover

The traditional military flyover at SoFi Stadium will feature some of the Air Force's oldest and newest aircraft.

"In honor of the Air Force's 75th Anniversary year, the service will conduct a first-of-its-kind flyover over SoFi Stadium during the national anthem," the NFL explained.

The formation for the Super Bowl will include a P-51 Mustang, A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor, and a F-35A Lightning II.

Super Bowl halftime show 2022

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dr. Dre said in a statement. The seven-time Grammy winner added that their halftime performance will an "unforgettable cultural moment."

Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige and Lamar join a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and last year's performer The Weeknd.

When did Los Angeles last host the Super Bowl?

The Los Angeles area hosted the game in 1993, when the Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills, 30-13, in Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The Associated Press and FOX Television Stations' Chris Williams contributed to this report.