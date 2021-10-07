Rams beat Seahawks on the road in prime time

article

The Los Angeles Rams were able to bounce back Thursday after last weekend's disappointing loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams redeemed themselves in prime time by beating NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks 26-17 on the road.

With the road victory, the Rams improve their record to 4-1, with LA's lone loss being against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.

NEXT UP

The Rams face the New York Giants Sunday, October 17 at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Rams return to Inglewood in Week 7 as they welcome back Jared Goff, who is now with the Detroit Lions.

