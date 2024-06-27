Paul George wanting to 'stay on the West Coast' as trade rumors heat up

article

Paul George may have played his final game as a Los Angeles Clipper.

Despite having a successful 2023-24 season, the Clippers had yet another playoff run that ended quickly and in disappointment. Even with Kawhi Leonard sidelined with an inflamed knee, the Clippers had three other future Hall of Famers in George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, along with solid role players.

It is worth noting that their first-round opponent, the Dallas Mavericks, did make it to the NBA Finals.

That was then and the focus is now on the future. With the Intuit Dome opening in just under three months, what the inaugural roster looks like remains unclear.

SUGGESTED:

George, one of the league’s most popular players, could opt in to his contract and explore options outside of Los Angeles, multiple sources have reported. He is reportedly seeking a maximum contract, which may not be something the Clippers are willing to offer.

Some alleged potential suitors include Philadelphia, Golden State and Orlando. New York was also a potential option, but that was squashed after the Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges.

Now, the possibility of him going from LA to the Bay is gaining traction. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that George "wants to stay on the West Coast" on Wednesday’s episode of "The Hoop Collective."

"I’m not so sure Paul George really wanted to leave the West Coast. I think that was something that Philadelphia ran into when they kicked the tires there," he said.

Clippers president Lawrence Frank told reporters in May the franchise is hoping to bring back the "Big 3" of George, Harden and Leonard.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Leonard’s contract was extended in January. Meanwhile, it is believed Harden is unlikely to return if George goes elsewhere.

Other big-name veterans that could be on the move include Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan and Klay Thompson.