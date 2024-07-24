Paul George candidly calls Clippers LA’s ‘B Team’

Paul George’s departure from the Los Angeles Clippers continues to have a sour note after the nine-time All-Star was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in a move that rocked the NBA world.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Paul George to Philly: 9-time NBA All-Star leaves hometown of LA for $212M deal: report

George, a Palmdale native, previously opened up about his decision to leave his hometown team after he claimed he felt disrespected during negotiations with the Clippers front office. He said the first offer was a two-year deal worth $60 million. He felt insulted, especially after his teammate Kawhi Leonard was given a massive contract extension.

The Clippers, who have yet to win a championship or even make an NBA Finals appearance, have long been overshadowed by the Lakers. Despite George being one of the league’s most popular players, George said the difference between the two franchises was significant.

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers handles the ball in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

"It ain’t the same love," George explained in the latest episode of "Podcast P" released this week.

"When I was in LA, they [were] like ‘Man, you should’ve been a Laker.’ I’m on the B Team, that’s how the vibe and the love felt," George added.

George also said he was almost a Golden State Warrior, and even received approval from Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, but that deal fell through at the last minute.

Now, he’ll be in the spotlight and will have to navigate life in a new city with some of the nation’s most passionate sports fans.

Still, George says it was not an easy decision to leave his hometown. He said in a recent podcast episode that a family vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico helped him gain clarity about what life would look like away from the City of Angels.

His latest move marks his first time on the East Coast after previous tenures in Indianapolis and Oklahoma City.

"I’m embracing the new change, I’m loving the new change," George said.

Russell Westbrook, a fellow future Hall of Famer and LA native, also sought a new team. He was traded to the Utah Jazz for the second time and is expected to join the Denver Nuggets at some point this summer.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers are focused on a new chapter with the Intuit Dome set to open in weeks.