NFL reschedules several games this weekend amid COVID-19 outbreak

Several Week 15 games on the NFL schedule are being postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Jay Glazer, a sports reporter for FOX NFL Sunday, the games between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks will be moved to Tuesday. The game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team will also now be played on Tuesday.



The Las Vegas Raiders’ game against the Cleveland Browns will now be played on Monday.

The NFL made similar schedule adjustments last year, but did not have to reschedule games during the first 14 weeks of this season. But this weekend’s games became jeopardized with more than 100 players testing positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

Other sports have seen an uptick in viral cases. Many NBA and NHL teams have seen their rosters ravaged by the virus in recent weeks.

