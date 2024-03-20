NCAA basketball: Shaquille O'Neal says he’s only watching the women’s tournament this year

Spring has sprung and March Madness has arrived.

If you haven’t been watching women’s college basketball, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is just one of the many experts who would say you’re missing out on witnessing some of the best basketball being played this season.

The four-time NBA champion said in an interview with People Magazine that he’s "only been watching the girls" when it comes to college hoops.

"I hate to say it, but the women players are kicking the men's butts. You've got my Angel Reese. You've got all the girls from South Carolina. You've got JuJu Watkins, you've got Caitlin Clark," he told the publication.

Shaquille O'Neal attends a game between the LSU Lady Tigers and the Colorado Buffaloes. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

O'Neal, a two-time All-American during his time at LSU, was part of the most heartfelt moments of the regular season just weeks ago.

Tigers’ standout Angel Reese told USA Today that she not only considers the legendary Laker a mentor, but a "father figure." So, it was only fitting the gentle giant was by her side for senior day.

"It was my first time ever seeing the girls' game way more packed than the boys' game, but it was actually a good feeling," he told People's Natasha Dye. "I'm happy for the young female athletes, and it's inspiring to young girls."

Los Angeles native JuJu Watkins has had an outstanding debut season at the University of Southern California and Caitlin Clark now holds the crown as the NCAA’s Division I All-Time leading scorer.

Earlier this month, FOX Sports insights analyst Michael Mulvihill reported that women’s college basketball is averaging nearly 981,000 viewers compared to the 946,000 viewers watching the men. He added that viewership for women’s college basketball is up 48% on FOX this season and 60% across the board on national networks.