NBA playoffs: Clippers aim to even series against Nuggets

The Brief The Los Angeles Clippers lost in overtime to the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their playoff series on Saturday afternoon. Denver won 112-110. The Clippers are aiming to even the series in Game 2 Monday night.



The Los Angeles Clippers entered the NBA playoffs on a hot streak, having won their final eight games of the regular season.

PREVIOUS: LA Clippers conclude regular season at new arena on a high note

That streak came to an end during their first game of the postseason, losing a frustrating Game 1, highlighted by 20 turnovers, in a 112-110 overtime loss against the Denver Nuggets.

The Clippers enter Game 2 determined to even the series on the road before playing Games 3 and 4 at the Intuit Dome.

Clippers drop Game 1

What we know:

The entire Clippers starting lineup of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac, and Kris Dunn, finished Game 1 of the first-round playoff series in double figures, but that wasn’t enough as they were unable to overcome their turnovers.

Three-time NBA MVP, Nikola Jokić, led the Nuggets with 29 points and former Clipper, Russell Westbrook, came in clutch when his team needed him the most. Westbrook finished the game with 15 points, 3 assists and 8 rebounds.

"Russ is Russ. Defensively he was absolutely incredible. He was playing free safety out there.I thought a lot of the reasons the turnovers happened, even if it wasn’t him forcing it, just the way he was roaming around and impacting the game was great for us," said Nuggets head coach David Adelman after the game.

As for the Clippers, they know they need to be better.

"It was turnovers that were unforced. That’s the game right there. It was nothing that they did, it’s us, all us," Harden said.

Harden continued to say, "It’s confidence, confidence is always going to be there. It’s a little frustrating just because it is self-inflicted, and it is something that we have been really good at these last few weeks. It’s even keel. We will come back in Game 2 and be even better."

"Some things we did right, some things we could have done better, which we know. We just have to be better with our execution. I think defensively, we understand what we’re doing and then, offensively, understand how we want to attack them. I thought we did a good job in the first half and then in the second half we got away from the attack mindset of getting to the paint, getting to the basket," Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said.

The determination to win a championship

Why you should care:

The Los Angeles Clippers have yet to win an NBA championship and have been overshadowed by their crosstown rivals, the LA Lakers, for decades.

While the franchise garnered fame in the Lob City era, they were once again thrust into the spotlight in 2019 after signing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Following George’s departure and other roster moves, the Clippers exceeded expectations by not only avoiding the play-in tournament but finishing the season as the fifth seed in the West.

While Leonard has won championships with other teams – the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors – he wants to do the same in his hometown. Also, for fellow future Hall of Famer James Harden, his championship window is closing.

What's next:

Game 2 is set for Monday, April 21 at 7 p.m. from the Ball Arena in Denver.

The game will air on TNT/ Max/truTV, as well as ClipperVision and FanDuel.

The series then moves to Inglewood for Games 3 and 4.

SUGGESTED: Clippers-Nuggets playoff schedule: Where to watch

The winner of the series will face winner of the Thunder-Grizzlies series in the second round.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.