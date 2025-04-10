LA Clippers conclude regular season at new arena on a high note

After a shaky start at the Intuit Dome, losing the first four games of the season at their new home, the Los Angeles Clippers figured it out.

Overall, they finished the regular season with a 30-11 record at the Intuit Dome and as of Thursday, with two road games left, the Clips sit in fifth place in the Western Conference.

Clippers are surging going into the playoffs

What we know:

After losing Paul George and entering the season without Kawhi Leonard, some analysts questioned if the Clippers could even reach the play-in tournament in a stacked Western Conference.

Without Leonard, James Harden embraced his role as a leader, proving he has plenty left in the tank. At age 35, Harden averaged 22.6 points, 8.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds this season. In addition, Norman Powell stepped up and had a breakout season.

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, #1, center, shoots over Houston Rockets center N'Faly Dante, #3, Houston Rockets guard Nate Williams, #19, and Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore, #7, right, in the second half at the Intuit Dome in Inglewoo (Getty Images) Expand

Then there’s Ivica Zubac.

The Clippers center has been sensational and has a case for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

In a recent interview on ESPN’s "NBA Today," Zubac spoke about the team’s recent surge.

(Getty Images)

"I think our defense and Kawhi getting back, and we’ve got our full rotation and when Kawhi’s healthy and playing like that and with the rest of the team, I think we’ve got a real good chance," the Clippers’ big man said.

Not only has the team seen success, but Zubac has found individual success as well.

"I think confidence and opportunity, more minutes and guys getting me the ball more in the post and trusting me more has been the biggest key for me," he added.

Harden has also been credited with unlocking Zubac’s full potential.

"I’ve been wanting to play with a point guard like that my whole life…he instilled a lot of confidence in me, lots of swag, as he says," Zubac explained.

Since acquiring Leonard in 2019, the team’s success has been reliant on his health.

Leonard played his first back-to-back last weekend against the Dallas Mavericks. Since his return, he’s averaging 21 points, 3 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. In the last 10 games, as the playoffs approach, those numbers are even higher.

The Clippers played their last home game of the regular season on Wednesday night, beating a shorthanded Houston Rockets 134-117.

They have won their last six games.

NBA playoff seeding remains unclear

What we don't know:

With things so close in the West, it’s currently unclear where the Clippers will be seeded going into the playoffs.

NBA playoffs begin soon

What's next:

The 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament is set for April 15-18, and the playoffs begin on April 19.