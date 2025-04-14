Clippers-Nuggets playoff schedule: Where to watch
LOS ANGELES - The NBA playoff bracket is set and postseason action begins Tuesday as eight teams across the league prepare for the play-in tournament ahead of the official playoffs.
For the Los Angeles Clippers, it came down to the wire in the regular-season finale in the Bay Area against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon. The Clippers pulled off a thrilling 124-119 overtime win.
Following the big victory, the Clippers avoided the play-in tournament and enter the NBA playoffs as the fifth seed.
They will face the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.
The two teams faced off four times during the regular season and went 2-2.
Clippers-Nuggets playoff schedule
How to watch:
Game 1
When: Saturday, April 19
Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
Time: 12:30 p.m. PST
TV Network: ESPN
Game 2
When: TBD
Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD
Game 3
When: TBD
Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD
Game 4
When: TBD
Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD
*Game 5
When: TBD
Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD
*Game 6
When: TBD
Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD
*Game 7
When: TBD
Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD
*if necessary
The backstory:
Following Paul George’s departure and entering the season without a healthy Kawhi Leonard, many NBA analysts predicted the Clippers wouldn’t be eligible for playoff contention – some going as far as saying the Clippers likely would win 35 games.
The Clippers then had a shaky start to the season, losing their first four home games at their new arena.
Months later, the Clippers were one of the biggest surprises of the season.
They finished the regular season 50-32, with a 30-11 record at home, finding true home-court advantage at the Intuit Dome.
James Harden settled into his leadership role and proved he has plenty left in the tank. This season marked his 11th as an NBA All-Star and he ended the regular season averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game.
As if that wasn’t impressive enough, he had three triple-doubles this season. Harden now has a combined career 84 triple-doubles in the regular season and playoffs.
Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac had breakout seasons, Kawhi Leonard is back and looks to be in playoff form, while head coach Tyronn Lue and lead assistant coach, Jeff Van Gundy, have plenty of solid role players on the roster.
Also, the Clips enter the postseason on an eight-game winning streak, while the Nuggets are without head coach Michael Malone, who had a surprise firing last week.
The Source: Information from the NBA.com and previous FOX 11 reports.