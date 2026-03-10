Luka Doncic fined $50K for 'unprofessional' gesture toward ref in Lakers win
Los Angeles Lakers star guard Luka Dončić was fined $50,000, the NBA announced Tuesday.
What they're saying:
"Los Angeles Lakers forward-guard Luka Doncic has been fined $50,000 for directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official," James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations, said in a press release.
"The incident occurred with 4:35 remaining in the third quarter of the Lakers 110-97 victory over the New York Knicks on March 8 at Crypto.com Arena."
What we know:
The fine marks the latest incident in what has been a turbulent relationship between Doncic and officials this season.
The incident occurred March 8 when Doncic attempted to draw a charge against Knicks forward Mohamed Diawara. Officials instead called a blocking foul, according to ESPN.
As he fell to the court, Doncic made a money gesture.
The Lakers went on to win 110-97 and are currently fifth in the Western Conference standings.
What's next:
The Lakers will play their next three games at home before heading out for a six-game road trip.
The Source: This report is based on an official NBA news release announcing Luka Doncic’s $50,000 fine, which included a statement from Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations James Jones. Details about the in-game sequence were also confirmed through game coverage and reporting from ESPN.