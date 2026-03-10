Luka Doncic fined $50K for 'unprofessional' gesture toward ref in Lakers win

The Brief Luka Doncic was fined $50,000 by the NBA for directing an inappropriate gesture toward a game official. The incident occurred in the third quarter of the Lakers’ 110-97 win over the New York Knicks on March 8. The fine is the latest flashpoint in Doncic’s ongoing tensions with officials this season.



Los Angeles Lakers star guard Luka Dončić was fined $50,000, the NBA announced Tuesday.

What they're saying:

"Los Angeles Lakers forward-guard Luka Doncic has been fined $50,000 for directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official," James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations, said in a press release.

"The incident occurred with 4:35 remaining in the third quarter of the Lakers 110-97 victory over the New York Knicks on March 8 at Crypto.com Arena."

SUGGESTED: Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes suspended 1 game for pushing a mascot

What we know:

The fine marks the latest incident in what has been a turbulent relationship between Doncic and officials this season.

The incident occurred March 8 when Doncic attempted to draw a charge against Knicks forward Mohamed Diawara. Officials instead called a blocking foul, according to ESPN.

As he fell to the court, Doncic made a money gesture.

The Lakers went on to win 110-97 and are currently fifth in the Western Conference standings.

What's next:

The Lakers will play their next three games at home before heading out for a six-game road trip.