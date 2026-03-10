Expand / Collapse search

Luka Doncic fined $50K for 'unprofessional' gesture toward ref in Lakers win

By
Published  March 10, 2026 11:34am PDT
Los Angeles Lakers
FOX 11
PREVIOUS: Luka Doncic moved to tears in return to Dallas

PREVIOUS: Luka Doncic moved to tears in return to Dallas

PREVIOUS: Luka Doncic was moved to tears when the Dallas Mavericks shared a video tribute of the now-Laker.

The Brief

    • Luka Doncic was fined $50,000 by the NBA for directing an inappropriate gesture toward a game official.
    • The incident occurred in the third quarter of the Lakers’ 110-97 win over the New York Knicks on March 8.
    • The fine is the latest flashpoint in Doncic’s ongoing tensions with officials this season.

Los Angeles Lakers star guard Luka Dončić was fined $50,000, the NBA announced Tuesday.

What they're saying:

"Los Angeles Lakers forward-guard Luka Doncic has been fined $50,000 for directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official," James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations, said in a press release. 

"The incident occurred with 4:35 remaining in the third quarter of the Lakers 110-97 victory over the New York Knicks on March 8 at Crypto.com Arena."

SUGGESTED: Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes suspended 1 game for pushing a mascot

What we know:

The fine marks the latest incident in what has been a turbulent relationship between Doncic and officials this season.

The incident occurred March 8 when Doncic attempted to draw a charge against Knicks forward Mohamed Diawara. Officials instead called a blocking foul, according to ESPN.

As he fell to the court, Doncic made a money gesture.

The Lakers went on to win 110-97 and are currently fifth in the Western Conference standings.

What's next:

The Lakers will play their next three games at home before heading out for a six-game road trip.

The Source: This report is based on an official NBA news release announcing Luka Doncic’s $50,000 fine, which included a statement from Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations James Jones. Details about the in-game sequence were also confirmed through game coverage and reporting from ESPN.

Los Angeles LakersSportsNBA