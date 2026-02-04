Expand / Collapse search

Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes suspended 1 game for pushing a mascot

By AP staff
Published  February 4, 2026 3:49pm PST
Los Angeles Lakers
Associated Press
Jaxson Hayes #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on January 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) article

Jaxson Hayes #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on January 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes received a one-game suspension on Wednesday for pushing the Washington Wizards’ mascot before a game last week.

Hayes pushed the mascot "G-Wiz" during pre-game introductions ahead of the Lakers’ 142-111 win on Friday.

Hayes had 10 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal off the bench. He will serve the suspension on Feb. 5 when the Lakers host the Philadelphia 76ers, according to a statement from the NBA.

Hayes was drafted by Atlanta in the first round of the 2019 draft, but his rights were immediately traded over to New Orleans. He spent his first four seasons with the Pelicans before joining the Lakers in 2023.

Los Angeles LakersNBASports