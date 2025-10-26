Los Angeles Dodgers World Series tickets under $700 for Game 3; Around $750 Game 4

The Brief Tickets to see Shohei Ohtani pitch on Game 4 of the World Series is as "low" as around $725. The price to catch the Dodgers from the field level for Games 3, 4 and 5 can cost fans well over $4,000 per ticket. For those who can't attend in-person, FOX 11 is your exclusive home of the World Series. From pregame coverage to the postgame recaps, you can catch the entire action by tuning into FOX or catch the live stream on the FOX One app.



The World Series shifts to Los Angeles this week as the Dodgers host Games 3 through 5.

The upcoming three home games come as the Dodgers look to become the first repeat World Series champions since the New York Yankees, who completed a three-peat from 1998 to 2000. Fans looking to complete a sports bucket list by seeing the Boys in Blue in-person may have to fork up some dough as all remaining tickets are well over $600 per person.

HOW MUCH ARE TICKETS?

Cost of admission for the Fall Classic is no longer listed at face value on MLB's official sites, as World Series tickets have sold out long before the two teams even got into the league championship series. That being said, all tickets sold on popular sites like Ticketmaster, Gametime, SeatGeek, StubHub, TickPick and Vivid Seats are listed on a secondary, resale basis, meaning prices will fluctuate between Sunday, October 26 and first pitch of Games 3, 4 and 5 between Monday and Wednesday.

According to TickPick, below are the prices of admission for Game 3, 4 and 5:

GAME 3 TICKETS

Cheapest: $624 for Section 306, or Right Field Pavilion

Most expensive: $4,124 for Section 15, behind the Dodgers dugout

GAME 4 TICKETS

Cheapest: $732 for Section 314, or Right Field Pavilion

Most expensive: $5,201 for Section 19, behind the Dodgers dugout

GAME 5 TICKETS

Cheapest: $724 for Section 52 Reserve

Most expensive: $5,378 for Section 7 Field Level

In terms of price-tracking, the cost of admission seemed to have gone down compared to when the matchup between Los Angeles and Toronto was set. Back on October 20, the cheapest get-in prices for the Dodgers' first home World Series game were listed on resale site TickPick for just under $800 with fees already included. Fast-forward to six days later, the get-in prices for Dodger Stadium home World Series game have gone down by about $80.

During the same time FOX 11 checked ticket prices on October 20, second Dodger Stadium home World Series game ticket prices were listed just under $750 for the so-called "nosebleed sections" of the ballpark, according to TickPick at the time. Compared to the TickPick prices last checked on October 26, the cost of admission to see Shohei Ohtani pitch in Game 4 have (somewhat) gone down by about $20.

HOW TO WATCH

FOX 11 is your exclusive home of the World Series. From pregame coverage to the postgame recaps, you can catch the entire action by tuning into FOX or catch the live stream on the FOX One app.

SERIES SCHEDULE

First pitch is set for 5 p.m. PT. You can catch the action on FOX and FOX One app.

GAME 1: Blue Jays 11, Dodgers 4. Final.

GAME 2: Dodgers 5, Blue Jays 1. Final.

GAME 3: Blue Jays at Dodgers, Monday, October 27

GAME 4: Blue Jays at Dodgers, Tuesday, October 28

GAME 5: Blue Jays at Dodgers, Wednesday, October 29

GAME 6*: Dodgers at Blue Jays, Friday, October 31

GAME 7*: Dodgers at Blue Jays, Saturday, November 1

*= if necessary

HOW BOTH TEAMS GOT HERE

The Dodgers punched their ticket to the Fall Classic after sweeping the Brewers in the NLCS in four games. Prior to that, the Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 3 games to 1, in the best-of-5 division series.

Before the NLDS win, Los Angeles pulled off a 2-game minisweep of the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card series. The Dodgers secured a spot in the postseason after winning the NL West division.

The Blue Jays made their first trip to the World Series since 1993 after holding off the Mariners in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday, October 20. Prior to that, the Jays beat the New York Yankees in the ALDS in four games.

Toronto secured a first-round bye and homefield advantage in the World Series after finishing the regular season with a 94-68 record.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.