Los Angeles Angels to hold youth clinic on Jackie Robinson Day

As MLB teams across the league look to celebrate Jackie Robinson's legacy, the Los Angeles Angels will be holding a JR42 Clinic on Thursday to give kids in our community a chance to return to outdoor activities.

The Halos are teaming up with Nike to hold the clinic on April 15, recognized across MLB as Jackie Robinson Day, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Anaheim Family YMCA Community Complex. Kids between the ages of 8 and 12 will get a chance to go outside and enjoy some baseball and softball activities.

Angels play-by-play announcer Daron Sutton will be at the clinic to provide some baseball tips. Clinicians from Angels RBI and other volunteers will also be at the events.

Registration is filling up fast, but those interested in signing up for their kids can click here for more information.

