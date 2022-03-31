LA Rams sign former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner: report

article

Linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a five-year deal with the defending Super Bowl champions, multiple sources reported Thursday.

The Pro Bowler will reportedly sign a $50 million deal, said to be up to $65 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Seattle seems to be rebuilding, as it was recently announced star QB Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos.

The 31-year-old attended Utah State and was drafted by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

