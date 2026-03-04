Video shows violent pursuit crash that injured 2 LAPD officers

The Brief Two LAPD officers were injured after a pursuit crash in downtown LA. It all began as an argument that escalated when a suspect pulled out a handgun, officials said. The chase ended near South Alameda and Bay streets.



A police pursuit in downtown Los Angeles ended in a crash early Wednesday morning after officers responded to reports of gunfire at the Produce Market District. Two officers and the suspect were injured in the crash.

What we know:

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting near the produce markets at 7th Street and Alameda Street in downtown Los Angeles.

According to investigators, the incident began as an argument that escalated when a man pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds toward people in the area.

Officers from LAPD’s Newton Division and Central Division later located the suspect vehicle and initiated a pursuit through streets surrounding the produce market district.

Video shows the suspect driving a white SUV erratically during the pursuit and at times attempting to ram patrol vehicles.

The chase lasted only a few blocks before ending in a crash near South Alamed and Bay streets.

During the collision, the suspect’s vehicle and two LAPD patrol cars were involved in the crash. Authorities say two officers and the suspect were injured and transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators also have not released the suspect’s identity or potential charges as the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.



