Lakers-Timberwolves playoff schedule: Where to watch
LOS ANGELES - The NBA playoff bracket is set and postseason action begins Tuesday as eight teams across the league prepare for the play-in tournament ahead of the official playoffs.
The Los Angeles Lakers not only avoided the play-in tournament but finished the season in third place in the Western Conference.
The NBA playoffs begin Saturday, April 19. As the third seed, the Lakers have home-court advantage over their first-round opponent, the sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves playoff schedule
How to watch:
Game 1
When: Saturday, April 19
Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
Time: 5:30 p.m. PST
TV Network: ABC
Game 2
When: TBD
Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD
Game 3
When: TBD
Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD
Game 4
When: TBD
Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD
*Game 5
When: TBD
Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD
*Game 6
When: TBD
Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD
*Game 7
When: TBD
Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
Time: TBD
TV Network: TBD
*if necessary
The backstory:
Following Darvin Ham’s departure, the Lakers gambled on JJ Redick as the team’s new head coach who came in with no prior coaching experience.
After experiencing peaks and valleys throughout the season, so far, it’s a move that has seemingly paid off as the Lakers.
In February, the Lakers then made one of the most shocking trades in NBA history, in which they sent big man Anthony Davis to Dallas and acquired international superstar, Luka Doncic.
The Lakers and Timberwolves faced each other four times during the 2024-25 regular season and went 2-2.
The Source: Information from NBA.com and previous FOX 11 reports.