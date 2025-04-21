Lakers look to regroup after Game 1 loss against Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to regroup after a rough start to the 2025 postseason.

Despite having home court advantage, the Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by 22 points on Saturday night.

A physicality battle

What we know:

The LA Lakers secured the third seed in the NBA’s Western Conference and were matched against the young and hungry Timberwolves, who secured the No.6 seed.

Minnesota came in having won nine of their final ten games of the regular season and had their foot on the gas all night to open the series.

Jaden McDaniels led the pack with 25 points for the Wolves, while Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid also finished with 22 and 23 points, respectively.

Luka Dončić was in true playoff form and finished the game with 37 points, 8 rebounds and in assist in 40 minutes. While LeBron James and Austin Reaves finished the game in double figures, the Lakers' lack of a dominant big man was exposed.

"We've got to be way more physical. It's 48 minutes and in every possession we play matters," said Doncic after the game.

"Really, when they started playing with a lot of thrust and physicality, like we just didn't respond immediately to that and then that stretch from the start of the second through, you know, five four or five minutes to go in the third . You know we lost that stretch by uh 34 so you know that's a blowout," Lakers head coach JJ Redick added.

Lakers play Game 2 on Tuesday night

What's next:

Game 2 of the playoff series is set for Tuesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. from the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA.

The winner of the series will go on to face the winner of the Rockets-Warriors series. On Sunday, Golden State won Game 1 95-85.