Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 5 preview: Jamal Murray listed as questionable

The Los Angeles Lakers kept their playoff hopes alive and avoided being swept Saturday night in their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. Still, they remain down 3-1 in the series with Game 5 scheduled for Monday night on the homecourt of the defending champions.

Saturday night’s 119-108 win was propelled by phenomenal performances from Anthony Davis and LeBron James, who scored 25 and 30 points, respectively. D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves also had 21 points apiece.

It was a poor shooting night for Denver with an overall field-goal percentage of 44.8.

After Game 4, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said playing as a team at a high level was key in getting their first win against the Nuggets in their previous 12 matchups.

"Our competitiveness never wavered, togetherness never wavered," Ham said. "We've got to refocus and recalibrate and have that same mindset going up to Denver."

INJURY REPORT

Lakers injury report

Anthony Davis (left wrist sprain) and LeBron James were listed as probable

Jarred Vanderbilt was listed as questionable

Jalen Hood-Schifino and Cam Reddish remain out

Nuggets injury report

Reggie Jackson was listed as probable (left ankle sprain)

Jamal Murray was listed as questionable (left calf strain)

Vlatko Čančar was out (left knee surgery)

SERIES AT A GLANCE