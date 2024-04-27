LeBron James, Anthony Davis propel Lakers to avoid elimination in Game 4

article

The Los Angeles Lakers rallied and defied the odds Saturday night by avoiding elimination. They avoided being swept in the playoffs for the second season in a row, and now, head back to Denver for Game 5 for the best-of-seven series.

LeBron James got the first bucket of the night, followed by the crowd's cheers vibrating across the downtown LA arena.

Despite the "Fire Darvin Ham!" chants at the end of Thursday night's game, the Lakers head coach took questions in stride Saturday ahead of Game 4 and continued giving positive words of wisdom.

"You just gotta see the glass half full," Ham said. "You embrace the joy of competition. You don’t struggle with stress or fear. It’s basketball. As long as you go out with your best foot forward, you can live with that."

He also said the Lakers "have to be ready to fight possession by possession."

The Lakers came out ready for battle and finished the first half up 61-48, led by Anthony Davis’ 17 points.

However, it's consistently been in the second half when the Lakers have struggled. Ahead of Game 4, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone acknowledged his team had slow starts in the series.

"We've been down at halftime, and then we found a way to kind of claw back into the game after being down," Malone said.

This time was different. Denver couldn't quite find their groove and the Lakers ended the third quarter up 91-80.

The Lakers held the lead to avoid elimination and won 119-108. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were sensational with 30 and 25 points, respectively. D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves also had 21 points apiece.

The Lakers are down 3-1 in the series and Game 5 is scheduled for Monday night at the Ball Arena in Denver.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

SERIES AT A GLANCE

Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

Game 5: Monday, April 29. Time and network TBD.

