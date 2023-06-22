Lakers release 2023-24 preseason schedule

article

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading to the desert this fall.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated NBA Draft Thursday night, the Purple and Gold released their preseason schedule for the 2023-24 season.

While LeBron James has yet to officially announce where he stands on retirement, Laker Nation will be able to see Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura and more, along with some of the biggest stars in the league such as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal.

The preseason schedule is as follows:

Oct. 7 at Golden State at the Chase Center in San Francisco

Oct. 9 vs. Brooklyn at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Oct. 13 vs. Golden State at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Oct. 15 vs. Milwaukee at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Oct. 19 vs. Phoenix at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs

Individual game tickets for Palm Springs and Las Vegas go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, June. 26. Fans wanting to attend the Palm Springs game can purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com with prices ranging between $49 and $450. In addition, fans planning to attend the Las Vegas game can get tickets at axs.com with prices ranging between $30 and $450.

Tickets for the preseason home games will be available at a later date.