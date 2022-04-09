Lakers celebrate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 75th birthday

The 2021-2022 NBA season will be a season to forget for Laker Nation. But on Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to reminisce on the good old days as the team's home finale happened to also be Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 75th birthday.

Many members of the Showtime-era Lakers attended Friday's festivities to celebrate "Cap" at Crypto.com Arena. The team held a huge party Friday to honor the NBA icon known for the sky hook that devastated opposing teams in the 1970s and the 1980s.

In addition to former teammates, like Magic Johnson, Paula Abdul – the original Laker Girl – was also there to party with Abdul-Jabbar. UCLA Health honored the former Bruin with a $100,000 check for Abdul-Jabbar's Skyhook Foundation.

