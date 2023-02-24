Expand / Collapse search
LA Galaxy-LAFC El Tráfico match at Rose Bowl postponed due to weather

By AP Author
Published 
MLS
Associated Press
General view of the Rode Bowl prior to the first game of the USWNT Victory Tour against the Republic of Ireland at the Rose Bowl on August 03, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images) article

General view of the Rode Bowl prior to the first game of the USWNT Victory Tour against the Republic of Ireland at the Rose Bowl on August 03, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Major League Soccer season-opening match between the LA Galaxy and the defending champion Los Angeles Football Club set for Saturday at the Rose Bowl has been postponed due to severe weather.

The league and the teams said later Friday that the match has been rescheduled for July 4.

Southern California has been pounded by heavy rain and wind. It could also be hit with as much as 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow in the higher elevations.

The game was expected to possibly break the league’s single-game attendance mark of 73,019 that was set last season when Charlotte FC hosted its first match against the Galaxy.

The rivalry known as El Tráfico was also the signature match on the first day of the new season.

A match between the Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City that had also been scheduled for Saturday was moved to Monday because of the weather.