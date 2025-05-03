LA Clippers' season ends after Game 7 loss to Denver Nuggets

The Los Angeles Clippers fell to the Denver Nuggets 120-101 in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs, Round 1.

The blowout loss marks the end of Clipper Nation's season while the fourth-seeded Nuggets will face the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder in the conference semis.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and the Clippers all clinched spots in the Western Conference side of the playoff bracket after finishing the season with a 50-32 record. The tiebreaker – and the No. 3 seed – ended up going to the Lakers after they won the Pacific Division.

The Nuggets landed home-court advantage – and the 4th seed – after Denver ended up having a better record against other teams in the west compared to the Clippers, who ended up getting the No. 5 seed.