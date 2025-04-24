Clippers blow out Nuggets in Game 3, take 2-1 series lead

article

The Brief The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Denver Nuggets 117-83 on Thursday night. With the win, the Clippers took a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-7 series. Thursday night was the first NBA playoff game at the Intuit Dome.



The Los Angeles Clippers blew out the Denver Nuggets 117-83 on Thursday night, taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

What we know:

Kawhi Leonard led the way for the Clippers, scoring 21 and collecting 11 rebounds. James Harden and Norman Powell each added 20 points of their own.

While the Nuggets took the early lead, the Clippers took a 20-point lead in the second quarter and never looked back.

Thursday's Game 3 marked the first NBA Playoff game at Inglewood's Intuit Dome, which opened this season. The win gives LA a 2-1 edge in the best-of-seven series.

By the numbers:

For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokić earned his second triple-double of the series, scoring 23 while grabbing 13 rebounds and 13 assists.

The 3-point game was the difference for LA on Thursday night, with the Clippers knocking down 18 on 46% shooting from beyond the arc. Denver went just 7-for-26 from long range.

Dig deeper:

Former Clipper Russell Westbrook, now with Denver, left the game in the second half.

What's next:

Game 4 is on Saturday at 3 p.m. back at the Intuit Dome.