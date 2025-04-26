Clippers-Nuggets: Denver wins emotional Game 4; evens series 2-2

The Brief The Los Angeles Clippers played Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon. The game followed the Clippers' blow-out win on Thursday night. The Clippers lost Game 4 as the playoff series is now tied 2-2.



It was a packed house inside the Intuit Dome on Saturday afternoon as the Los Angeles Clippers faced the Denver Nuggets for Game 4 of the first-round playoff series.

The Clippers entered the game up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Game 4 gets heated between the Clippers and Nuggets

What we know:

The Clippers were off to a slow start with some nasty turnovers as the Nuggets, eager to win the series, came out firing on all cylinders.

Ben Simmons got into foul trouble early, opening the window for Nicolas Batum to get more playing time during Ivica Zubac’s resting minutes.

With emotions high and with just over six seconds left in the first half, the game got heated between the two teams, stemming from an initial altercation between James Harden and Christian Braun. Officials then gave personal fouls to Harden, Braun, Aaron Gordon, Norman Powell, Kris Dunn and Nikola Jokić.

No injuries were reported and all players resumed play.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: James Harden #1 and Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers get into a skirmish with Aaron Gordon #32 of the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic #15, and Christian Braun #0 of the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter in Game Expand

The Nuggets finished the first half up 50-48.

From there, the Clippers struggled on both sides of the floor as the Nuggets stayed aggressive and ended the third quarter up by 20 points.

In the fourth quarter, the Clippers fought to cut down Denver’s lead and were down 81-91 with five minutes left.

Norman Powell had a big moment when he scored a three-pointer and cut the lead down to one.

With eight seconds left, the game was tied at 99.

After a final played involving Aaron Gordon was reviewed, the Nuggets tied up the series 2-2 after winning 101-99.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110

Game 2: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102

Game 3: Clippers 117, Nuggets 83

Series returns to the Mile High City

What's next:

Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. from the Ball Arena in Denver.

The winner of the series will face the Oklahoma City Thunder, who swept the Memphis Grizzlies, in the second round.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: