LA Clippers enter matchup against Suns with fully healthy roster

When the National Basketball Association implemented its new player participation policy for the 2023-24 season, many basketball fans were quick to say out of all teams, it would impact the Los Angeles Clippers the most.

The policy aims to crack down on load management and states that teams could face hefty fines for resting stars in certain situations, including nationally televised games.

In their first two seasons as Clippers, All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George had only played in 104 games together. The two have been plagued by injuries since coming to Los Angeles and Leonard, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to a torn ACL that he suffered in the Western Conference semifinals against Utah in June 2021.

However, with a closing championship window, this season is different. On Media Day, Leonard made it clear that when he’s healthy, he’s going to play. As a man of few words, when he speaks, fans listen and, so far this season, he’s made good on that promise.

Entering Wednesday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns, Leonard has played in 28 games this season. He missed four games over the holidays after suffering a hip contusion in a game against Dallas on Dec. 20. The Clippers were on a roll and extended their winning streak to nine games.

Now, "The Klaw" is back and ready to handle business, making his return known following his monster performance Monday against Miami.

Backup center Mason Plumlee is also expected to make his highly-anticipated return after missing significant time with a knee injury.

Law Murray with The Athletic reported the Clippers have no injuries to report for Wednesday’s game against Phoenix.

However, it isn’t so sunny in Phoenix as Kevin Durant and Damion Lee are not available.

As of Wednesday, the Clippers have a 20-12 record and are ranked fourth in the Western Conference.

Tip-off is scheduled at the Footprint Center for 8 p.m. PT. The two teams will also face off again on Monday, Jan. 8 at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.