Kawhi Leonard's future with Clippers uncertain after jarring play-in loss

The Brief The Los Angeles Clippers were eliminated from playoff contention Wednesday night. Following one of his best seasons, 34-year-old Kawhi Leonard remained non-committal about his future in Los Angeles and a potential contract extension, stating he needs time to process the loss. Leonard offered a rare glimpse into his retirement plans, noting he will stop playing "when the time comes" while expressing gratitude for his improved health and availability this year.



The Los Angeles Clippers face an uncertain future following a jarring home loss against the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament Wednesday night. Despite Kawhi Leonard having one of the best seasons of his career, LA surrendered a 13-point lead in the final 10 minutes, failing to get it done against a team they had beaten in three of four regular-season matchups.

What we know:

The Clippers' season ended much like it began. A dismal 6-21 start defined the early narrative of the year, and while the team managed a historic mid-season turnaround to claw back into contention, the same inconsistency resurfaced in Wednesday’s final minutes.

What they're saying:

Since Kawhi Leonard signed with the Clippers in 2019 following a championship run in Toronto, the front office has seemed hyper-focused on keeping its superstar happy. Now, Leonard’s future in LA remains uncertain.

Leonard is coming up on the final year of his contract and is extension eligible. When asked if he sees a future in LA, Leonard answered with a hint of uncertainty.

"Let me cry about this loss a little bit more," he said. "We’ll have our discussions when the time comes."

The 34-year-old, who has been plagued by injuries in the past, also opened up about how much longer he sees himself playing.

"When the time comes, that’s when I’ll stop playing," he said. "I’m happy I was able to play more games than I did last year."

Timeline:

September

Before the season even started, the Clippers were rocked by scandal after a report alleged owner Steve Ballmer attempted to evade the salary cap in a deal with Aspiration, a company that went bankrupt in March 2025. During media day, Leonard and his teammates said they wouldn’t allow it to be a distraction.

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December

Chris Paul, a key player of the "Lob City" era, returned to the franchise for what was supposed to be a farewell tour. However, his leadership skills were reportedly unwanted and he was sent home. Amid the winter holiday season, the Clippers began their turnaround and hit a six-game winning streak, highlighted by Leonard’s 55-point game against Detroit on Dec. 28.

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February

At the February trade deadline, Paul was sent to Toronto in a three-team deal. However, his services were not wanted and he subsequently announced his retirement. The Clippers made other big moves at the trade deadline, trading James Harden to Cleveland for Darius Garland. The team also made the most surprising move of the deadline: Ivica Zubac, the longest-tenured Clipper on the roster, was traded to the Indiana Pacers for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, and draft picks. With the roster moves, the Clippers clearly prioritized getting younger.

March

Leonard continued to dominate, scoring no less than 20 points in 57 consecutive games. With the new additions, it seemed the Clippers would enter the postseason with potential.

April

The team had several losses in April that cost them their rank as the eighth seed. Following a loss against Portland on April 10, the Clippers slipped to the ninth seed. While the Clippers took care of business against Golden State, winning 115-100 without Leonard during their regular-season finale, the win-or-go-home play-in game had a different result.

The Clippers' season ended with a 126-121 loss to a vintage Stephen Curry and the Warriors on Wednesday night.

"We made some strides but obviously, it wasn’t good enough," Leonard said.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue blatantly stated how he felt as the season came to an unexpected early end.

"Pissed off. We had a game in our hands—some silly plays, not doing the right thing execution-wise. To be up 13 points within 10 minutes of the game, we got to finish that game. So, I am disappointed in that," Lue said.