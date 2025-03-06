Obama witnesses James Harden's 50-point game in Clippers victory over Pistons

article

The Brief The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Detroit Pistons 123-115 on Wednesday night. The win comes after the Clippers blew a 23-point lead in Phoenix the night before. Without Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell in the lineup, Harden answered the call and scored 50 points.



With the NBA postseason approaching, the Los Angeles Clippers are battling to secure the sixth seed to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.

On Wednesday night, as Kawhi Leonard was sidelined on the second night of a back-to-back and Norman Powell out with an injury, 11-time NBA All-Star James Harden answered the call.

Harden scored 50 points and the Clippers beat the Detroit Pistons 123-115.

What we know:

Following Paul George’s departure and without a healthy Kawhi Leonard to start the season, several analysts had counted the Clippers out and had doubts they’d have a chance for postseason contention.

Before the 2025 All-Star break, the Clippers were arguably one of the biggest surprises this season, highlighted in part by a shiny new arena – the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

After making trades at the February deadline and since the All-Star break, the Clippers have struggled to find consistency.

On Tuesday night, they blew a 23-point lead and despite Ivica Zubac’s 35-point game, they lost to the Phoenix Suns 119-117.

The embarrassing loss seemingly fueled the fire for Harden, who scored 50 points in the Clippers’ win on Wednesday night against the Pistons, who are having a Cinderella story of their own.

This marks Harden’s first 50-point game with the Clippers and the 24th in his career. This is an addition to his three 40-point games this season.

Harden’s monumental night came with former President Barack Obama in attendance. Obama was seated next to Clippers' owner Steve Ballmer.

Former President Barack Obama is presented a jersey during the game between the LA Clippers and the Detroit Pistons with LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer at Intuit Dome on March 05, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Harden, an LA native, was the 2017-18 NBA MVP.

What we don't know:

Every game counts and it’s unclear where the Clippers will stand going into the playoffs.

After holding onto sixth place in the West, the Clippers dropped to the ninth spot following the loss in Phoenix. As of Thursday, they are now in eighth place, which puts them in play-in territory.

What's next:

The Clippers have 20 games left in the season and will need to win most of them to avoid the play-in tournament by securing the sixth seed.

Over the weekend, Law Murry with The Athletic broke down how many games the Clippers will need to win to guarantee a playoff spot or a prime position in the play-in tournament.

Their next two home games are against the New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings, followed by a three-game road trip in the South.