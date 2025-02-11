Ben Simmons' career as an LA Clipper begins: 'I want to play basketball at a high level'

The Brief Ben Simmons practiced with the LA Clippers for the first time on Tuesday. Simmons said he's looking forward to a fresh start and go back to wearing jersey number 25. The 28-year-old said he's looking forward to being on a team filled with veterans.



The Los Angeles Clippers are taking a chance on another injury-prone star after signing Ben Simmons following his contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets.

Simmons has not played in more than 50 games since the 2020-21 season. This season, Simmons is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

For the Clippers and Simmons, they’re looking forward to a fresh start and not focusing on what happened before the three-time NBA All-Star became a Clipper.

"It’s always good to get a fresh start and start over and not worry about what you've been in the past or what you’ve done in the past but get to a new place where you know you're welcomed," said Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue after practice on Tuesday afternoon.

For Simmons, he said he felt revived after ending his chapter with Brooklyn and starting over on the West Coast.

"I’m very excited to get started and to get going on the court," Simmons said.

"I felt wanted, and that’s something you want to feel," Simmons added. "When you go to work and you want to compete at a high level, and obviously, these guys have been competing on a high level," Simmons said about his new opportunity and new teammates.

Also, "Ben 10," is dead. He'll go back to wearing jersey number 25 and is likely to continue developing at the point guard position.

First look at Ben Simmons in a Clippers uniform from the Intuit Dome on Tuesday, Feb. 11. (Kelli Johnson KTTV)

"That was the first thing they said to me, ‘We see you as a point guard.’ And for me that's true as my position now. I see the floor and can get my guys going, get them easy buckets, control the pace, and then on the defensive end, I want to be a dog," he explained. "I want to be able to get stops and put that pressure on the ball."

Simmons: ‘I want to play basketball at a high level’

Both Simmons and Lue were realistic and stated it would take time for Simmons to get adjusted to the Clippers’ style of play.

"It’s going to take some time to just let him learn to play, to understand how we want to play…so, just keep building off of that and keep getting those guys and we’ll complement each other," Lue stated.

"It’s a veteran-based team, so it’s a lot different. But, it’s time to get going straight away. I don’t have too much time to get a rhythm, but you know, I’m ready to get started [and] get competing. I want to play basketball at a high level, and I feel like that’s going to happen here," Simmons added.

Kenny Smith weighs in on the Simmons signing: ‘His impact is just to fit in’

"His impact is going to be so different than what he’s probably accustomed to because now, anything that he does is going to be positive," the legendary Kenny Smith said Tuesday during his appearance on Good Day LA. "They already have Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Norman Powell and everyone else. So, his impact is just to fit in."

Smith continued to explain, "He’s a great rebounder, he’s a great defender, and a great passer. And so, those are the three things that the Clippers need."

Simmons avoids critics by staying off social media

Simmons shared that staying off social media has been pivotal for his mental health and not reading what the critics have to say. "I don’t really look at it. So, that’s probably the biggest thing for me."

He continued to say, "I'm a competitor. I just want to compete regardless of, I don't know, all the bullsh-- that is said online that doesn't come from me. I want to compete and I'm here to do that and to play alongside some of these great players is going to be great."

Simmons on his first impression of the Intuit Dome

The brand new Intuit Dome has impressed players across the league and Simmons describes everything in the arena and the employees as "incredible."

"From all the detail in this building, it it's insane. I [haven’t] see anything like it. So, we got everything we need here to be successful. So, you know, just applying it and using everything we got from medical to the food, the facility has just been incredible."

Will Ben Simmons make his Clippers debut on Wednesday night?

"I feel great, ready to go," Simmons said.

He’s aiming to get cleared by the Clippers medical staff ahead of Wednesday night’s home game against Memphis.

Simmons was selected as the first overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2016 NBA Draft following his single season at Louisiana State University.

During the trade deadline back in 2022, Simmons was traded to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden.

The 28-year-old is in the final year of his five-year contract and reportedly gave back $1.1 million in the buyout. Once this season ends, he’s set to become a free agent.