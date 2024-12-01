James Harden reaches magnificent career milestone in Clippers big win over Denver

article

The Brief The Los Angeles Clippers played their first home game in nine days on Sunday night. The Clippers faced 3x NBA MVP Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets. Los Angeles ultimately beat Denver 126-122, marking their eighth consecutive game at home.



The Los Angeles Clippers battled the Denver Nuggets in what was their first home game in nine days after returning from what was a roller coaster of an East Coast road trip.

The Clippers navigated through both smooth and rough waters, encompassing a blowout loss in Boston, dominant games over the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards, in addition to a heartbreaking loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue announced before the game Norman Powell would return to the lineup after he missed the previous six games with a hamstring injury. While Powell was back, the Clippers remained short-handed. Not only does Kawhi Leonard’s return date remain a mystery, but the Clippers were without Kevin Porter Jr., who has been pivotal in the team’s second unit.

Also returning was Denver’s Aaron Gordon.

The Clippers coaching staff opted to give Jordan Miller an opportunity at the backup point guard position.

The two teams were tied at 59 at the half.

During the first half, James Harden made history and became just the second player in league history to record 3,000 three-pointers.

Not only did Harden reach a career milestone, he pulled off a phenomenal performance. Harden ended the game with 39 points, 11 assists and 9 rebounds.

Miller had 8 points and 5 rebounds in 15 minutes. In the second half, Terance Mann shined in what was arguably been his best game of the season, ending with 15 points, 3 rebounds and an assist in 25 minutes played.

Amir Coffey remains a solid role player for the Clippers. He did not return in the second half of the game after colliding with one of the Nuggets. However, Ty Lue confirmed he's OK after the game.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

Jokić did the heavy lifting for the Nuggets, and still, seven players ended in double figueres.

Ultimately, the Clippers took care of business and won their eighth consecutive game at home, beating Denver 126-122.

Next up, the Clippers take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.