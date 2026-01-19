How to watch the Rams in the NFC championship game — TV, streaming & watch parties



The Los Angeles Rams are headed to the NFC Championship Game taking place on Sunday, Jan.25 as they face the Seattle Seahawks with a spot in Super Bowl LX on the line. Here’s everything fans need to know to watch and stream the game live and follow all the action.

Game details

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Pacific / 6:30 p.m. Eastern

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Broadcast: FOX

Stakes: Win and advance to Super Bowl LX

Super Bowl LX: February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California



TV Broadcast – National Coverage

The NFC Championship Game will air nationally on FOX, so fans across the United States can watch live on network television:

FOX Network: Live broadcast of the game

Local FOX affiliates: Accessible with antenna or via cable/satellite packages

FOX Sports App: Stream the live TV broadcast on phones, tablets, and streaming devices (login with participating TV provider credentials)

Streaming Options

If you don’t have traditional TV service, there are multiple streaming options to catch this crucial playoff game:

FOX One / Streaming Platforms: Many streaming services that carry FOX — such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV and others — will carry the NFC Championship Game broadcast live.

FOX Sports App: Stream live with TV provider sign-in.

NFL+ (Mobile): Offers mobile live streaming of playoff games including championship matchups (subject to mobile-only restrictions)

Official SoFi Stadium NFC Championship Watch Party

The Los Angeles Rams are hosting a special NFC Championship Watch Party at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, January 25, 2026. Attendees will watch every play live on the stadium’s Infinity Screen in a lively, fan-focused environment.

Fans can purchase tickets through the official Rams ticketing page once sales open. There is a limit on how many tickets each fan can buy, so plan to grab yours early.

Click here for more information.





