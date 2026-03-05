Mother and daughter fight off attacker in brazen Anaheim kidnapping attempt

article

A man is in custody after a harrowing attempted kidnapping in Anaheim Wednesday afternoon thwarted by a vigilant mother and her teenage daughter.

What we know:

The incident occurred around noon near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and East Street, according to police.

An investigation revealed the mother and her 15-year-old daughter were walking on the sidewalk when the suspect, identified as Jose Gudino, allegedly jumped out of the bushes and ambushed them.

The mother and daughter managed to break free from his grasp and immediately called 911 with a detailed physical description.

Gudino was located and arrested by police within two hours. He was booked on felony charges including kidnapping and attempted sexual assault.

What's next:

Gudino remains in custody as the Orange County District Attorney’s office reviews the case for formal filing.

Investigators are looking into whether Gudino has any connection to similar unsolved incidents in the North Orange County area.

What you can do:

If you witnessed this incident or have additional surveillance footage from the area, you are urged to contact the Anaheim PD.

Local authorities are also reminding residents to remain vigilant of their surroundings and to call 911 immediately if they observe suspicious behavior or feel they are being followed.