Hundreds of tax-defaulted homes in Southern California up for auction: How to register

San Diego and Riverside counties have announced back-to-back public auctions for more than 1,600 tax-defaulted properties, offering a rare surge of real estate opportunities across the region.

With some opening bids starting as low as $100, officials are opening registration portals this month for residential homes, vacant lots, and commercial sites.

What we know:

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Larry Cohen and the Riverside County Board of Supervisors have greenlit two of the region's largest tax sales in recent years.

In San Diego, 666 properties are scheduled for an online auction from March 13–18. This inventory includes improved parcels, unimproved lots, and timeshare interests.

Riverside County’s auction is even larger, featuring 946 properties scheduled for sale from April 23–28.

The Inland Empire inventory ranges from a $4.5 million commercial property to nearly two dozen lots in Lake Elsinore and Wildomar with starting bids of $100.

To participate in either county, bidders must register online and provide a refundable deposit—$1,000 for San Diego and $5,000 for Riverside.

What we don't know:

While the number of listed properties is high, the final auction count often shrinks.

It's unknown exactly how many owners will come forward to pay their debts before the final "redemption" deadlines in March and April.

Timeline:

February 26: Registration and deposit window officially opens for Riverside County.

March 3: Final deadline to register for the San Diego County auction.

March 12 (5 p.m.): Deadline for San Diego owners to pay back taxes and halt their property sale.

March 13–18: San Diego County online property tax auction.

April 20: Final deadline to register and submit deposits for the Riverside County auction.

April 22: Last day for Riverside owners to redeem their property.

April 23–28: Riverside County online property tax auction.

What they're saying:

San Diego Treasurer-Tax Collector Larry Cohen emphasized that his office makes "every effort" to contact owners before a sale, but noted the auction is a necessary step to "sell properties that have been in tax default for at least five years."

In Riverside, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the sale to return parcels to "revenue-generating status." Officials there are also urging residents without home internet to "use public computer terminals at Riverside County Library System branches" to ensure equitable access to the bidding process.

What you can do:

If you are a prospective buyer, you should immediately begin researching the specific parcels via the respective Treasurer-Tax Collector websites.

For the Riverside sale, bidders are encouraged to verify all zoning laws and physical site conditions before bidding, as "all sales are final."

If you are a property owner currently in default, contact your county tax office to arrange payment before the redemption deadlines on March 12 (San Diego) or April 22 (Riverside).