Former Rams photographer reflects on memorable moments with team's legends

As he looked at a collage of pictures taped up on his wall Henry Yep said, "This is my first day with them."

Yep is referring to his beloved Los Angeles Rams. His first day on the job as the Rams photographer was back in 1983, the first of 25 years with the team.

"My first job with the Rams was to take pictures of the cheerleaders. I go … I guess," he said with a laugh.

It’s a tough job but somebody had to do it and Henry was the guy.

From there Henry Yep, who used to work for the Orange County Register, started taking players’ headshots and action shots. He snapped pictures of training camp and the games.

His apartment is decorated in early Rams photos with so much memorabilia and thousands of pictures. Some 17,000 photos, he says.

"My favorite moment is when Eric Dickerson scored on Miami. The players coming right over him. I’ve got pictures right there… That one," Yep said.

He remembers that because he went to get a hot dog. He suddenly saw what was happening on the field and shot from the stands. He got a good shot that day.

He has favorite moments and favorite players. Yep’s all-time favorite Ram was the late defensive end and outside linebacker Kevin Greene.

Yep said Greene always had his back and the longtime photographer misses being around the hall-of-fame pass rusher. Greene died of a heart attack in Dec. 2020.

"He treated me real good," Yep said.

This photographer appreciates that and keeps in touch with alums like Rosie Grier and Eric Dickerson.

Henry Yep is turning 61 and while he remembers all the wonderful days with the Rams what he wants for his birthday is no surprise.

He says, not surprisingly, "A world championship!"

