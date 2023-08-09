5-time NBA champion Derek Fisher named coach at Crespi High School

article

A basketball team at a private high school in Encino will be coached by a five-time NBA champion.

Derek Fisher, often considered one greatest role players in NBA history, was named the boys’ basketball coach at Crespi Carmelite High School.

The private Catholic boys school won back-to-back state titles in 2015 and 2016, which is something Fisher can certainly relate to.

Fisher was part of a three-peat Los Angeles Lakers championship squad with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal from 2000-02 and then again with Bryant and Pau Gasol in 2009 and 2010.

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers laughs as he holds two NBA Finals Larry O'Brien Championship trophies as he poses for a photograph with teammates Pau Gasol #16 and Derek Fisher #2 during Media Day. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Expand

Following his playing career, Fisher went on to coach the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Sparks.

"My family and I are thankful and grateful for this opportunity to join the Crespi family," Fisher said in a statement provided to FanNation. "Coaching and teaching is a true passion and I look forward to continuing this focus on the next generation of young student-athletes."

This certainly makes the upcoming season for college prep hoops in the San Fernando Valley one to look forward to. Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James, will reportedly attend Studio City’s Campbell Hall after leaving Sierra Canyon.

