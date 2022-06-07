Derek Fisher out as Los Angeles Sparks head coach

Derek Fisher is no longer head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks effective immediately.

The team on Tuesday made the announcement it was parting ways with Fisher as its general manager/head coach, naming assistant coach Fred Williams as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.

"The Sparks and I have mutually agreed to part ways as I shift my focus back to pursuing other opportunities and private endeavors," Fisher said. "It has been an amazing ride and I wish the entire LA sparks organization great success moving forward."

Fisher was hired as head coach on Dec. 5, 2018, and named general manager on Dec. 22, 2020. In three-plus seasons, Fisher had a regular-season record of 54-46. The team qualified for the postseason twice in his tenure, with a 1-4 playoff record. The Sparks are currently 5-7 and sit in 8th place in the WNBA standings.

"After a thorough evaluation of the state of our team, the Sparks and GM/Head Coach Derek Fisher have agreed to part ways," Managing Partner Eric Holoman said. "On behalf of our ownership group, I want to thank Derek for his efforts and contributions to the Sparks franchise. We wish him the best moving forward. I have full confidence in Fred Williams to step into the role of interim head coach, bringing a wealth of experience leading WNBA teams."

"I want to thank the LA Sparks organization, ownership, staff, players, and fans for the opportunity they have afforded me over the last four years as a part of this historic franchise," Fisher said. "Their support has allowed me to grow as both a coach and front office executive and I am proud of what we have accomplished."

The Sparks next game is Saturday, June 11 against the Las Vegas Aces at 6 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena.



