Dodgers World Series ticket prices are going down, sort of

By
Published  October 24, 2024 9:42pm PDT
Los Angeles Dodgers
FOX 11

If you believe in small victories over big purchases, fans could save $100 buying tickets now, compared to how much it cost earlier in the week. That, of course, comes as the nosebleed section costing as much as $1,000 per seat.

The last-minute scramble continues for Los Angeles Dodgers fans looking to get a somewhat reasonable deal on World Series tickets.

The desperate search comes as the lowest prices for Friday's Game 1 at Dodger Stadium against New York Yankees went well over $1,000 apiece – with admission for some of the "nosebleed" sections being listed around $1,800/each on tickets resold to TickPick and Vivid Seats earlier this week.

The somewhat good news, perhaps, is that the prices of the upper-deck sections are slowly going down. As of 8 p.m., Thursday, October 24 – less than a day before the start of the World Series – the lowest price listed on TickPick is just under $850 each.

Game 2, also at Dodger Stadium, the price of Saturday's home World Series game "dipped" from about $1,300 in the nosebleeds sections earlier in the week to around $900 in similar areas on Friday night, according to TickPick.

World Series tickets close to $2,000 each

The Dodgers' World Series run may be exciting for fans, but the ticket prices may not be good news for those looking to catch the Fall Classic in person.

Meanwhile in the Bronx, where the Yankees will host games 3, 4 and 5, tickets for the Oct. 28 game is listed at $1,500 for the cheapest seats on TickPick. Game 4 tickets at Yankee Stadium is listed at $1,444 and Game 5 for $1,476 for the cheapest seats in New York. That being said – Dodgers fans have a reason to be marginally-less upset than the opposing fanbase, who will have to pay more for their tickets.