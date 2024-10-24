Dodgers World Series ticket prices are going down, sort of

The Brief Tickets to get into the World Series are still incredibly expensive. If you believe in small victories over massive purchases, it costs slightly less money now to buy Dodgers home World Series tickets than it was earlier in the week. Dodgers home World Series tickets cost a little less than the Yankees home World Series tickets.



The last-minute scramble continues for Los Angeles Dodgers fans looking to get a somewhat reasonable deal on World Series tickets.

The desperate search comes as the lowest prices for Friday's Game 1 at Dodger Stadium against New York Yankees went well over $1,000 apiece – with admission for some of the "nosebleed" sections being listed around $1,800/each on tickets resold to TickPick and Vivid Seats earlier this week.

The somewhat good news, perhaps, is that the prices of the upper-deck sections are slowly going down. As of 8 p.m., Thursday, October 24 – less than a day before the start of the World Series – the lowest price listed on TickPick is just under $850 each.

Game 2, also at Dodger Stadium, the price of Saturday's home World Series game "dipped" from about $1,300 in the nosebleeds sections earlier in the week to around $900 in similar areas on Friday night, according to TickPick.

Meanwhile in the Bronx, where the Yankees will host games 3, 4 and 5, tickets for the Oct. 28 game is listed at $1,500 for the cheapest seats on TickPick. Game 4 tickets at Yankee Stadium is listed at $1,444 and Game 5 for $1,476 for the cheapest seats in New York. That being said – Dodgers fans have a reason to be marginally-less upset than the opposing fanbase, who will have to pay more for their tickets.