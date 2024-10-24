Dodgers World Series ticket prices are going down, sort of
The last-minute scramble continues for Los Angeles Dodgers fans looking to get a somewhat reasonable deal on World Series tickets.
The desperate search comes as the lowest prices for Friday's Game 1 at Dodger Stadium against New York Yankees went well over $1,000 apiece – with admission for some of the "nosebleed" sections being listed around $1,800/each on tickets resold to TickPick and Vivid Seats earlier this week.
The somewhat good news, perhaps, is that the prices of the upper-deck sections are slowly going down. As of 8 p.m., Thursday, October 24 – less than a day before the start of the World Series – the lowest price listed on TickPick is just under $850 each.
Game 2, also at Dodger Stadium, the price of Saturday's home World Series game "dipped" from about $1,300 in the nosebleeds sections earlier in the week to around $900 in similar areas on Friday night, according to TickPick.
Meanwhile in the Bronx, where the Yankees will host games 3, 4 and 5, tickets for the Oct. 28 game is listed at $1,500 for the cheapest seats on TickPick. Game 4 tickets at Yankee Stadium is listed at $1,444 and Game 5 for $1,476 for the cheapest seats in New York. That being said – Dodgers fans have a reason to be marginally-less upset than the opposing fanbase, who will have to pay more for their tickets.