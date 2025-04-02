Deltopia near UC Santa Barbara happening this weekend

The Brief The "Deltopia" event is not sanctioned, and no permits have been issued. The unsanctioned event is held every year, typically the first weekend after UCSB spring break. Beaches in Isla Vista will be completely closed from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday.



Authorities in Santa Barbara County are issuing safety tips and warnings ahead of the annual unsanctioned street festival, Deltopia, happening this weekend in Isla Vista.

What we know:

The massive block party held every year on the first weekend back from spring break for UCSB and SBCC students is scheduled to occur Friday, April 4 to Sunday, April 7 adjacent to the UC Santa Barbara campus.

"Deltopia is known for attracting large crowds to the Isla Vista area, impacting residents and first responders," a statement from the sheriff's department read.

In response, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and Santa Barbara County Fire Department issued a joint press release doubling down on safety measures and precautions to keep everyone safe.

Authorities noted the dangerous bluffs dotting Isla Vista's coastline where "falls occur nearly every year, sometimes with tragic results."

"Stay behind all fencing or railings near the edge to avoid injury. The bluffs are not a safe place to stand or gather," officials said.

"Residential decks are intended for single-family use and not generally designed to hold large groups. Overcrowding can lead to dangerous structural collapses that cause severe injuries or even fatalities," the sheriff's department said.

Residential units or decks found to be overcrowded will be evacuated by law enforcement. Additionally, overcrowding may result in citations.

Authorities are also reminding partygoers to call 911 immediately if you see someone overdosing.

"Under the Good Samaritan Law, if you observe a person experiencing a drug or alcohol overdose, and you’re sober, intoxicated, or under the influence at the time you call for aid, you and that person face no liability," the sheriff's department said.

"This law was created to encourage bystanders to assist in emergencies and is one of the community’s most powerful tools during Deltopia weekend."

The backstory:

In 2024, sheriff's deputies and partner agencies made 32 misdemeanor arrests and issued 256 citations across the weekend, the office said in a press release. Those numbers are significantly higher than last year when 23 arrests were made and 151 citations were issued. Thirteen citations were issued for illegal parties.

Authorities noted there were no fatalities from cliff falls or fentanyl overdoses.