World Series ticket prices skyrocketing - here's how much

The Brief The Dodgers clinched their record 25th NL pennant, their fourth in eight years. It’ll be the 12th time the franchises meet in the World Series and the first in 43 years. The Yankees have beaten the Dodgers eight times, while the Dodgers’ three championships against the Bronx Bombers came in 1955, 1963 and 1981.



The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees will face off in the 2024 World Series.

It's been 43 years since the two franchises met since their last championship meeting, making this the 12th time the two teams go head-to-head for the winner-take-all World Series.

The Dodgers clinched their record 25th NL pennant, their fourth in eight years and first won at home since beating the Mets over seven games in 1988. They moved on to their 22nd World Series — 13th in Los Angeles — and first since 2020, when they beat Tampa Bay during the pandemic-delayed season.

Diehard MLB fans hoping to catch a game at Dodger Stadium or Yankee Stadium better have some serious dough to spend since tickets (unsurprisingly) aren't cheap.

Right now, the lowest price we could find on tickets for Friday's game at Dodger Stadium was $1,157 according to Vivid Seats.

Over at Yankee Stadium, $1,063 will get you the cheapest ticket - standing room only. For around $200 more, you can get a seat up in the nosebleeds.

SUGGESTED: 2024 World Series schedule released: Where to watch

Games 1 and 2 will be played at Dodger Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26.

The series then heads over to New York for Games 3 to 5 on Monday, Oct. 28, Tuesday, Oct. 29, and Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Games 6 and 7 aren't guaranteed, but those games are the priciest.

The cheapest ticket at Dodger Stadium for Game 6 is currently $1,350.

Yankees pinstripes vs. Dodgers Pantone 294. The Bronx Bombers vs. the Dem Bums’ descendants. The granite-and-limestone of new Yankee Stadium on chilly autumn nights vs. Dodger Stadium in sunny Chavez Ravine, with the San Gabriel Mountains beyond the pavilions.

"It’s kind of what the people wanted, what we all wanted," Dodgers star Mookie Betts said. "It’s going to be a battle of two good teams, a lot of long flights across the country."

SUGGESTED: Los Angeles celebrates as Dodgers head to the World Series

New York is 8-3 against the Dodgers in the most frequent World Series matchup, including 6-1 against Brooklyn and 2-2 since the rivalry became Big Apple against Tinseltown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

