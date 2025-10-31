Dodgers force World Series Game 7 after holding off Blue Jays

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ magical season is still alive.

The Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Friday to force a winner-take-all World Series Game 7.

With Friday’s Game 6 win, the Boys in Blue’s hopes of becoming the first team since 2000 to win back-to-back World Series titles remain alive. The New York Yankees were the last MLB team to win consecutive titles, as they won three between 1998 and 2000.

The highly-anticipated Game 7 will be held on Saturday, November 1 and FOX 11 is your exclusive home of the World Series. From pregame coverage to the postgame recaps, you can catch the entire action by tuning into FOX or catch the live stream on the FOX One app.

HOW BOTH TEAMS GOT HERE

The Dodgers punched their ticket to the Fall Classic after sweeping the Brewers in the NLCS in four games. Prior to that, the Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 3 games to 1, in the best-of-5 division series.

Before the NLDS win, Los Angeles pulled off a 2-game minisweep of the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card series. The Dodgers secured a spot in the postseason after winning the NL West division.

The Blue Jays made their first trip to the World Series since 1993 after holding off the Mariners in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday, October 20. Prior to that, the Jays beat the New York Yankees in the ALDS in four games.

Toronto secured a first-round bye and homefield advantage in the World Series after finishing the regular season with a 94-68 record.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.