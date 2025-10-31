Dodgers' World Series hopes on the line in Game 6 against Blue Jays

The Brief The Los Angeles Dodgers face elimination in Game 6 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, who lead the series 3-2. Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, known for his standout Game 2 performance, will start in hopes of extending the series. The Blue Jays aim to clinch their first World Series title since 1993, with Kevin Gausman on the mound for Game 6.



The Los Angeles Dodgers are entering Game 6 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays with their backs against the wall. The Blue Jays are currently up 3-2 in the series, with Game 6 and a possible Game 7 set to take place at Rogers Centre.

What we know:

The Dodgers are fighting to win back-to-back World Series championships. They won Games 2 and 3, with the latter going 18 innings and lasting 6 hours and 39 minutes. The Blue Jays have battled back, taking a commanding 3-2 lead in the series. Toronto is now one win away from being World Series champions for the first time since 1993.

The Dodgers will send out Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 6 to extend the series and save their season. Yamamoto delivered one of the most brilliant performances of the World Series so far, throwing a complete game in the Dodgers’ Game 2 win.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays will start Kevin Gausman, hoping to clinch the World Series on Friday. Gausman faced Yamamoto in Game 2 and pitched well but didn’t match Yamamoto.

What they're saying:

"I think that I’m in good spirits, our coaches are. What better way to win a World Series than in Game 7? But we gotta win tomorrow," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday.

"What’s encouraging for me is I gave our players an option to not work out today due to a long series, 18 innings and travel and all that kind of stuff, and not one guy took the option," he said.

Roberts added, "They realized the job’s not done and we’re going to keep going, keep fighting."

What's next:

Game 6 of the Fall Classic is at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Rogers Centre in Toronto and will be broadcast exclusively on Fox.

